Flomaton Man Arrested In Atmore For Possession of Fentanyl, Cocaine

November 14, 2024

A traffic stop for faulty lighting led the arrest of a Flomaton man on drug charges in Atmore.

Joel Howell, 59, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Atmore Police Department officer stopped Howell’s vehicle on South Main Street due to a lighting violation. A K-9 that responded to to the scene and alerted on the vehicle after Howell acted “suspiciously”, according to police.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers reported finding 12 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl pills, a small amount of marijuana, and other items used for the storage and use of narcotics.

Howell was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. His mugshot was not immediately available.

Written by William Reynolds 

 