Flomaton Gets Past Northview 6-0 In Season Ender

The Northview Chiefs came close to ending their season with a win, but they just could not find explosive plays and fell short to the Flomaton Hurricanes 6-0 Thursday night in Bratt.

The game remained scoreless until well into the fourth quarter, when NyZavion French scored on a 9-yard run for Flomaton with 5 minutes to go in the game. The extra point kick was short, giving the Hurricanes a 6-0 advantage.

Northview was able to drive to about the 30-yard line, but momentum was cut short with Dane King was sacked. Then Flomaton had to just run out the clock, but Canes fumbled it away with just 42.7 seconds to go in the game. Northview’s Jackson Helton recovered, giving the Chiefs less than a minute to for a tie and a possible win with a touchdown and a good kick.

On the final play, a pass from Northview’s Dane King to Same Reid was incomplete at time expired.

“I’m so proud of our kids. I thought we had a chance in there and fought hard, gave it all our effort,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “We needed that big play, and I don’t think that big play ever happened. But we played an outstanding game. That’s one of the best games that I’ve seen in a couple of months, and so I’m proud of our kids for that.”

Despite the win, Flomaton head coach Doug Vickery said he felt like Canes fell short in their performance.

“That’s probably the worst game we’ve played all year,” Vickery said, crediting Northview for a good battle. “I told them before the game, you just don’t ever know. It’s like Alabama-Auburn; it’s such a rivalry game you just never know.

“You can’t talk enough about how great these kids are,” Summerford said about the Chiefs. “We all know it is a disappointing season, but the way they responded in the end is exactly what I came to Northview for and what I expect out of Northview.”

“We had a big talk t today about adversity and things like that and battling that, and how that is going to happen in life,” Summerford said. “That’s football. That’s lessons that nobody can teach that football teaches you. I’m so proud of our kids.”

The Flomaton Hurricanes finished their season at 6-4.

The Northview Chiefs ended 2024 at 2-8 as they have opted out of an experimental “B” playoff bracket for the bottom 16 FHSAA Rural Division teams that could have seen Northview traveling 800 miles to nearly Key West to take on Marathon High School. The FHSAA experiment is something Summerford said the program just can’t financially afford.

“I want our sports here to be successful; I just don’t think that is a good thing for us, but it may be a good thing for other teams,” he said, noting that several Northview football players also play basketball for the Chiefs in a season that begins soon.

