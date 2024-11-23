FDLE Charges Escambia Man With Child Porn Possession

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested an Escambia County man on child pornography charges.

Connor Putnam Lindsey, 31, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material by FDLE. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $300,000.

Agents initiated the investigation in October after discovering an online user offering to share child sexual exploitation files. The investigation identified Lindsey’s residential address as that of the online user.

Agents recently served a search warrant at Lindsey’s home and seized his electronic devices. A subsequent forensic analysis of the evidence located numerous files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as toddlers, FDLE said.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Pensacola Cyber Squad and prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.