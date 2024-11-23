FDLE Charges Escambia Man With Child Porn Possession

November 23, 2024

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested an Escambia County man on child pornography charges.

Connor Putnam Lindsey, 31, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material by FDLE. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $300,000.

Agents initiated the investigation in October after discovering an online user offering to share child sexual exploitation files. The investigation identified Lindsey’s residential address as that of the online user.

Agents recently served a search warrant at Lindsey’s home and seized his electronic devices. A subsequent forensic analysis of the evidence located numerous files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as toddlers, FDLE said.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Pensacola Cyber Squad and prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 