Escambia Motorcylist Struck And Killed Sunday Afternoon

An Escambia County motorcyclist was struck and killed Sunday afternoon in Beulah.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old Pensacola man was travel east on Nine Mile Road just east of I-10 as a SUV driven by a 77-year-old Pensacola man was headed west in his SUV. Troopers said the SUV driver failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle and turned into the path of the biker.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased.

The FHP investigation is continuing.