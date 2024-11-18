Escambia Motorcylist Struck And Killed Sunday Afternoon

November 18, 2024

An Escambia County motorcyclist was struck and killed Sunday afternoon in Beulah.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old Pensacola man was travel east on Nine Mile Road just east of I-10 as a SUV driven by a 77-year-old Pensacola man was headed west in his SUV. Troopers said the SUV driver failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle and turned into the path of the biker.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 