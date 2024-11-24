Escambia County Corrections Welcomes 12 New Officer Trainees

Escambia County Corrections recently welcomed 12 new officer trainees to the department, where they will work to manage the inmate population and maintain safety in the county jail.

The officer trainees were among 19 graduates in the Corrections Academy at the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center, marking the completion of a rigorous 420-hour training program designed to prepare them for careers in corrections. New Escambia County Corrections graduates include Brett Boutwell, Michael Cravatt, Hunter Holmes, Mackenzie King, Anthony McMurray, Eric Peterson, Dametrius Pharr, Travis Rush, Markita Sapp, Bryson Whelan, Mark Yuhasz, III, and Loghan Zellers.

Escambia County Corrections Captain Shawn Hankins expressed pride in the graduates and their commitment to public service.

“We are excited to welcome these graduates to our department,” Captain Hankins said. “Corrections officers play a critical role in the criminal justice system, and we are confident that these individuals will contribute to the safety and well-being of our community. Their dedication to excellence during their training is a testament to the importance of a well-rounded, rigorous education in criminal justice.”

Over the course of three months, the trainees underwent an intensive curriculum that combined physical training, academic studies, and hands-on certifications. The program, recognized for its demanding nature, equipped the students with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle the complexities of working in corrections.

The training curriculum covered essential topics including defensive tactics, physical fitness, and specialized certifications such as CPR, first aid, and firearms. Students also participated in academic courses that explored the legal, ethical and procedural aspects of corrections work.

“The graduates leave here not only physically fit, but with the academic and practical knowledge needed to perform their duties with professionalism and integrity,” said Escambia County Corrections Lieutenant Ashley Griffin, who also teaches at the academy. “They’ve worked hard, and they’re now ready to serve their communities in one of the most challenging and important fields in law enforcement.”

For graduate Mackenzie King, one of the most rewarding aspects of the academy was the opportunity to work alongside her classmates in hands-on training sessions.

“My favorite parts were firearms and defensive tactics because it was fun, and you got to practice all the techniques with your coworkers,” King said. “The most challenging part for me was the academic side, especially the test-taking, but it was all worth it in the end.”

Eric Peterson, who also graduated from the academy, shared advice for anyone considering a career in corrections.

“Keep going and don’t quit,” Peterson said. “It might be tough some days, but you learn something new every day. You grow with your classmates throughout the academy, and that makes it all worthwhile.”

To further encourage qualified individuals to pursue careers in corrections, Escambia County Corrections is offering sign-on bonuses for certified corrections officers and officer trainees. Certified corrections officers are eligible for an $8,000 sign-on bonus, and officer trainees who wish to join the George Stone Corrections Academy and become certified are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, plus a paid scholarship to attend the Corrections Academy.

The next Corrections Academy at the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center will begin in February 2025, providing another opportunity for aspiring officers to enter the profession and receive the training required for success.

