Ernest Ward Middle School Honors Veterans (With Photo Gallery)

Ernest Ward Middle School held their annual Veterans Day program Thursday, honoring veterans in the community.

The program featured patriotic music from the EWMS band and choir, presentations by the EWMS Drama Club and more.

The annual Veterans Day program at Ernest Ward is a longstanding community tradition, held annually (except 2020) for over 25 years.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.