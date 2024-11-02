ECSO Hosts Movie Night In Beulah

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation hosted a movie night Friday evening at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Brewton.

Free hotdogs and hamburgers were available before the showing of ”The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

The ECSO movie nights are presented across the county by the ECSO and the non-profit the non-profit foundation.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.