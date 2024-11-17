Deputies Investigating Saturday Night Shooting

November 17, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting and trying to sort out the details.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Hampton Road about 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Escambia County EMS transported a black male with a gunshot wound from a nearby Raceway station on Pensacola Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson, witnesses were only providing vague information and were being uncooperative with investigators. Deputies were not immediately able to speak to the victim due to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds 

 