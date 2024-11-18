Deputies Arrest Burglary Suspect On Chemstrand Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect early Sunday morning on Chemstrand Road.

Trenton John Devaughn, 19 was charged burglary, possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Deputies responded to a burglary at the Quick Stop in the 8700 block of Chemstrand Road. They said Devaughn w had first attempted to enter a residence, and he was caught while fleeing by deputies Robert Campbell and Don Campbell (who are unrelated).

The ECSO said burglary tools were recovered, and the back door was damaged.

Devaughn was booked into the Escambia County Jail where he remained early Monday morning without bond.