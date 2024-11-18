CSX Railroad Crossing Update For Monday Afternoon, Tuesday

Here’s the latest on CSX railroad closures in Escambia County.

All closures are dependent on the weather, and all openings are weather dependent on asphalt deliveries. With a high chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday, the schedule is likely to change.

As it stands Monday afternoon (from south to north):

East Roberts Road – underway. Anticipate opening Monday (dependent on asphalt delivery)

Kingsfield Road – underway. Anticipate opening Monday (dependent on asphalt delivery)

Old Chemstrand Road – all work complete.

Archer Road – Closing again Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 a.m.

El Camino Drive – Closing Tuesday, Nov. 19 5 a.m.

Countri Lane – No work expected at this time.

Woodbury Circle – Closing Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 a.m. (with temporary crossing in place).

Becks Lake Road – Closing Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 a.m. (with temporary crossing in place).

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barber, click to enlarge.