CSX Plans More Crossing Closures For Monday

Two CSX railroad crossings in North Escambia area scheduled to close Monday for maintenance.

A temporary road will be place as the Becks Lane Road crossing is closed Monday and Tuesday. It is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

CSX also plans to close the Bogia Road crossing Monday for paving. The crossing was closed Saturday for maintenance work and reopened temporarily.

Pictured: The CSX crossing on Becks Lane Road in Cantonment as seen Sunday. Pictured below: A temporary road and crossing were constructed to allow access to the area. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.