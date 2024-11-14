Cold Front Bringing Sunny Skies, Cooler Temps

November 14, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 