Cold Front Bringing Sunny Skies, Cooler Temps

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.