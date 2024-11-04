Clouds And Slight Rain Chances Returning To This Week’s Forecast

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Pictured: Clouds from distant light rain showers Sunday afternoon as seen across Escambia Bay looking northwest toward the Gulf Clean Energy Center (formerly known as Plant Crist). NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.