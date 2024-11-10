Chance Of Sunday Showers

November 10, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Veterans Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

