Chance Of Sunday Showers
November 10, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Veterans Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
