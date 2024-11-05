Century Cancels Council Meetings Due To General Election

November 5, 2024

The Century Town council has canceled their meetings for the first week of November due to council chambers being used as a general election voting precinct today.

The town had their first meeting for November set for November 5, but that is election day, and they won’t have access to use their council chambers since town hall is a precinct. The meeting was first rescheduled for November 6, but council members voted to move it to November 4. The council then canceled the November 4 meeting because the room will be closed after the delivery of voting equipment.

The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Their next regular meeting is set for November 19.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 