Century Cancels Council Meetings Due To General Election

The Century Town council has canceled their meetings for the first week of November due to council chambers being used as a general election voting precinct today.

The town had their first meeting for November set for November 5, but that is election day, and they won’t have access to use their council chambers since town hall is a precinct. The meeting was first rescheduled for November 6, but council members voted to move it to November 4. The council then canceled the November 4 meeting because the room will be closed after the delivery of voting equipment.

The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Their next regular meeting is set for November 19.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.