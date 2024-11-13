Cantonment Rotary Donates To Hurricane Relief

The Cantonment Rotary Club recently made a large hurricane relief donation to Rotary District 6940, which includes Florida to the Big Bend area.

After another hurricane caused significant damage in North Carolina, Cantonment Rotary made an additional $1,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help those in need in western North Carolina. Throughout the year, Cantonment Rotary provides contributions to various organizations that need help.

Pictured: Terri Jenkins of American Red Cross; Chris Aycock, recent board member for American Red Cross; and Bill Farinas, president of Cantonment Rotary. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.