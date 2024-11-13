Cantonment Rotary Donates To Hurricane Relief

November 13, 2024

The Cantonment Rotary Club recently made a large hurricane relief donation to Rotary District 6940, which includes Florida to the Big Bend area.

After another hurricane caused significant damage in North Carolina, Cantonment Rotary made an additional $1,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help those in need in western North Carolina. Throughout the year, Cantonment Rotary provides contributions to various organizations that need help.

Pictured: Terri Jenkins of American Red Cross; Chris Aycock, recent board member for American Red Cross; and Bill Farinas, president of Cantonment Rotary. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 