Cantonment Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Child Sex Abuse

November 15, 2024

Thursday, a Cantonment man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing children that lived with him.

Nathan Dale Toms, 50, was sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison followed by lifetime sex offender probation and was designated as a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge John Simon. Toms was sentenced after entering a plea straight up to the court on four counts of sexual battery by a person in familial authority.

The investigation arose from a report that Toms had inappropriately touched minor children that were in his custody. The abuse alleged took place between 2016 and 2023.

Prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said, “Nathan Toms manipulated the victims and their family to gain trust and access to the victims. Hopefully, this sentence will bring some much-needed closure to the victims.”

