Cantonment Boy Critically Injured In I-10 Rollover Crash

A 14-year-old Cantonment boy was critically injured in a crash Thursday night on I-10 in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said he was the passenger in a van along with five other Cantonment residents ranging in age from 12 to 50 that suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, a 49-year-old from Daphne, Alabama, received minor injuries.

FHP said the van and a pickup truck were involved in the crash, and at least one vehicle rolled over. Troopers have not released any information on the cause of the crash as the investigation continues.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-10 westbound, just west of the Highway 29 exit.