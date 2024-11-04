Average Florida Gas Price Dips 13 Cents Per Gallon

Average Florida gas prices fell by 13 cents last week, according to AAA. Sunday’s state average was $3.02 per gallon.

“Florida gas prices are at their lowest levels since January 2024,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Over the weekend, more than 60% of Florida filling stations had gas prices below $3 a gallon. There’s a good chance the state average dips below $3 a gallon in the coming days.”

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.85. The lowest price in Pensacola was $2.59 at the warehouse clubs Sunday night, while North Escambia stations were at $2.77 on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscmabia.com file photo, click to enlarge.