Ashlee Hofberger Wins District 4 Escambia Commission Seat

Republican Ashlee Hofberger is the winner of the District 4 Seat on the Escambia County Commission.

With 62.1% of the vote, she defeated Democratic challenger Ron Helms with 37.9%.

The District 4 seat was left vacant after Robert Bender was appointed Supervisor of Elections in January. In mid-October, Hofberger was sworn in to the seat after being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Hofberger is owner of The Wash Room laundromat and Bogeys Golf Suites. In 2012, she opened the emergency restoration firm Complete DKI and later sold it to the national company First Onsite in 2021.