Argos Volleyball Earns 18th Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

The University of West Florida women’s volleyball team has made its 18th straight NCAA DII Tournament appearance. During the NCAA selection show on Monday evening, it was announced that the Argos earned the No. 6 seed in the South Region.

UWF will take on No. 3 seed Tampa in the first round. The Argos played Tampa back in September when the Spartans were ranked No. 1 in the nation. Since that game, UWF has not lost a match, having won 22 straight and only dropping a total of six sets during that span. The Argos enter the NCAA tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country.

“We are excited to compete in another South Region Championship,” said head coach Melissa Wolter . “Our region is deep, but we are part of the depth. We had a chance to play Tampa earlier this fall so we are familiar with them. But both teams have changed a lot since then. Our team is excited about this opportunity and will take it one match at a time. But make no mistake, we are playing to win!”

No. 1 seed Lynn University will serve as the host for the South Region bracket. Tournament play will begin on Thursday, Dec. 5.

West Florida (27-5, 20-0 GSC) won the Gulf South Conference Championship on Sunday, defeating Alabama Huntsville, 3-1.

