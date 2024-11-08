Annual Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival Is This Evening

Byrneville Elementary will host its highly annual Fall Festival this evening, Friday, from 5-7 p.m. at the school, 1600 Byrneville Road. The event, organized by the Byrneville PTO, promises an evening packed with family-friendly fun, games, and fall festivities.

Festival-goers can look forward to an array of activities, including a pirate ship, rock climbing, slides, and hayrides. Attendees can test their skills at games such as bull riding, cornhole, and a cake walk. The event will also feature a haunted house, face painting, and music to add to the festive atmosphere.

In addition to entertainment, there will be a bake sale offering delicious treats, and an auction with exciting items up for bid. The festival is a major fundraiser for Byrneville Elementary, with all proceeds supporting school programs and resources.

Admission is free, and activities are designed for all ages.