Annual Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival Is This Evening

November 8, 2024

Byrneville Elementary will host its highly annual Fall Festival this evening, Friday, from 5-7 p.m. at the school, 1600 Byrneville Road. The event, organized by the Byrneville PTO, promises an evening packed with family-friendly fun, games, and fall festivities.

Festival-goers can look forward to an array of activities, including a pirate ship, rock climbing, slides, and hayrides. Attendees can test their skills at games such as bull riding, cornhole, and a cake walk. The event will also feature a haunted house, face painting, and music to add to the festive atmosphere.

In addition to entertainment, there will be a bake sale offering delicious treats, and an auction with exciting items up for bid. The festival is a major fundraiser for Byrneville Elementary, with all proceeds supporting school programs and resources.

Admission is free, and activities are designed for all ages.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 