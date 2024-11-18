AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up A Couple Of Cents Over Past Week

Florida gas prices dipped down to $3.02 per gallon last week before bouncing back up 11 cents to $3.13 per gallon on Sunday.

Despite last week’s fluctuations, Sunday’s state average was only 2 cents more than what drivers paid a week ago. It’s also 3 cents more than what drivers paid this time last month, and 5 cents more than this time last year. The

The average price in Escambia County was $2.82. A low of $2.61 was available at the warehouse clubs in Pensacola. In North Escambia, the low price Sunday was $2.72 a gallon at a station on Muscogee Road, while $2.73 was available at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Oil prices dipped 5% last week. Friday’s closing price was $67.02 per barrel. That’s a $3.36 per barrel decline from last week. Gasoline futures also dropped 6 cents per gallon, last week. The discounts in the fuel market were reportedly driven by ongoing demand.