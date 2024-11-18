AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up A Couple Of Cents Over Past Week

November 18, 2024

Florida gas prices dipped down to $3.02 per gallon last week before bouncing back up 11 cents to $3.13 per gallon on Sunday.

Despite last week’s fluctuations, Sunday’s state average was only 2 cents more than what drivers paid a week ago. It’s also 3 cents more than what drivers paid this time last month, and 5 cents more than this time last year. The

The average price in Escambia County was $2.82. A low of $2.61 was available at the warehouse clubs in Pensacola. In North Escambia, the low price Sunday was $2.72 a gallon at a station on Muscogee Road, while $2.73 was available at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Oil prices dipped 5% last week. Friday’s closing price was $67.02 per barrel. That’s a $3.36 per barrel decline from last week. Gasoline futures also dropped 6 cents per gallon, last week. The discounts in the fuel market were reportedly driven by ongoing demand.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 