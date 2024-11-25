A Warming Trend To Begin Thanksgiving Week

November 25, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 