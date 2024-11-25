A Warming Trend To Begin Thanksgiving Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.