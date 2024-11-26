A Few Showers Today, High Near 70

November 26, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

