A Few Showers Today, High Near 70
November 26, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
