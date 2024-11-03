Tate Golfers Ben Robinson And Baylor Touchstone Qualify For Regionals

Two Tate High School boys golfers are advancing to regional play next week.

Ben Robinson and Baylor Touchstone, both sophomores, qualified to compete in the 2024 Boys Golf 3A Regional in Port Orange, Florida, on Monday.

From 3A District 1, the Pace and Chiles teams advanced to state.

In girls 3A District 1, Niceville and Pace are headed to state.

Pictured top: Tate golfers Baylor Touchstone (left) and Ben Robinson are headed to regionals on Monday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.