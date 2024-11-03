Over 120,000 Attend Friday Blue Angels Homecoming Show (With Gallery)

With the U.S. Armed Forces premiere aviation demonstration squadrons performing together at the same show, more than 120,000 spectators experienced the first day of the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Friday.

Visitors to the air station had the opportunity to see the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, The Thunderbirds, along with other aerobatic teams, perform during the six-hour event.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Day two (Saturday, Nov. 2) of the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is scheduled to feature the same, with the Blue Angels scheduled to perform their routine at 2 p.m., preceded by the Thunderbirds at 12:30 p.m.

As a reminder, everyone over the age of 18 is required to have a state-issued form of identification.

Additionally

Admission to the event is free

Both the Main Gate, at the south end of Navy Blvd., and the West Gate, at the south end of Blue Angels Parkway, are open to the public at 8 a.m.

Absolutely no weapons – regardless of permit – are permitted onboard the air station

No outside food or drink

No drones

No pets (not including service animals)

No coolers

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.