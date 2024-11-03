Nearly 50 Shots Fired, Some Striking Multiple Residences In Atmore

Police said nearly 50 shots were fired striking multiple homes in Atmore Thursday night.

Atmore Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired on October 31 at a residence in the 400 block of 4th Avenue. Officers arrived at 9:46 p.m., finding 49 spent shell casings from three different firearms. Though no one was injured, multiple homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Sgt Darrell McMann said officers nearby heard the gunfire and were quick to respond. He said one officer assigned to patrol the area drove through the intersection near where the suspects were firing just four minutes before the incident, as confirmed by GPS data.

The shell casings will be analyzed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences (ADFS).

Atmore Police Department Chief Chuck Brooks has connected with federal law enforcement agencies to combat gun violence in Atmore.

“The suspects involved in this reckless and senseless act will be charged with attempted murder and any other criminal charges that apply,” McMann said.

Atmore Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them anonymously by phone at (251)368-9311 or email to crimetips@atmorepolice.us

“It is the Atmore Police Department’s goal to make Atmore safe for everyone. It should be the desire of every citizen in Atmore to live in a safe community,” McMann added.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.