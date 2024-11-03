A Rout for the Record Books As No. 21 UWF Rolls 70-0 Past Erskine

by Bill Vilona, Argos correspondent

The game’s outcome, of course, was never going to be in doubt.

Rather, it was the performance and the precision that mattered most to UWF’s football team. In that regard, it became record-setting.

In another milestone moment for a program only in its eighth season, the No. 21 ranked Argos demolished Erskine College 70-0 and gained a desired feel-good vibe heading into the defining final part of their schedule that will determine a post-season berth.

The point total and victory margin was one better than UWF’s 69-0 victory against Virginia-Lynchburg on Sept. 21, 2019 in Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium – the season the Argos won the NCAA Division II national championship.

“”Obviously a really good performance in all three facets of the game,” said UWF coach Kaleb Nobles. “I’m excited that our guys played well. I don’t think we were perfect by any means, there are a lot of things we still have to clean up, but we played well. I’m excited our guys answered the challenge this game.”

UWF (6-2) attained its fifth straight win and produced this offensive show of force without top quarterback Marcus Stokes, who sat out of the game with a minor injury. Backup Tony Bartalo, a junior from Tampa, absolutely shined by throwing six touchdown passes.

He overcame an interception on UWF’s first possession to finish with 15 of 22 passing for 267 yards. His six touchdowns matched the school record first set by Nobles himself in 2016 against Missouri S&T, then tied by Austin Reed in the 2019 national title win against Minnesota State.

“Tony did a great job of trusting what we talked about all week, going through every bit of the read,” Nobles said. “We even had some plays where I was intending for another receiver to get the ball, and Tony read the play correctly and found the guy they left open. Marcus is dealing with a minor injury that we felt it wasn’t smart to put him on out there and put strain on his body. He’s not out for a long period of time, he should be good to go next week (in final home game vs. North Greenville). Both of those guys have to stay ready to play.”

Bartalo, who transferred before spring practice from Charleston Southern, was the No. 2 quarterback throughout preseason and was told Wednesday night he would be starting.

“Honestly, my mindset is the same every week… just be prepared like you’re the guy every week so you don’t have to change how you prepare,” Bartalo said. “I prepare every week like I’m the starting quarterback and I’m going to go out there and just do my job and just play football. Playing football is the easy part.”

The Argos are now in a playoff scenario the rest of the season. In addition to a must-win next Saturday in the home finale against North Greenville (2 p.m. kickoff) at Pen Air Field, they will likely need to win the season-finale at Valdosta State on Nov. 16 to attain a 8-2 record.

They played the kind of game Saturday they hoped to produce. Eight different players scored touchdowns. The Argos amassed 29 first downs and limited Erskine to just five the entire game.

Total yards were another eye-popping total with UWF outgaining Erskine 532 yards to just 17. With UWF’s defense totally throttling anything the Flying Fleet tried to do.

Javon Swinton, who caught a pair of touchdown passes, started the scoring frenzy by catching a 14-yard pass from Bartalo to cap a 90-yard, seven-play drive on UWF’s second possession of the game.

The Argos then produced three touchdowns in a four-minute span in the second quarter in blowing open the game before halftime.

Jakobe Quillen, a Florence, S.C. native returning to his home state, caught a 36-yard TD pass from Bartalo to cap a 71 yard, six-play drive. A little more than two minutes later, following another quick three-and-out sequence from UWF’s defense, receiver Zac Offord caught a 17-yard pass from Bartalo midway through the second quarter.

One minute, 52 seconds later, after another UWF defensive stop, Virgil Lemons returned a punt 57 yards for a score to continue what became a memorable performance.

Lemons returned seven punts for 198 yards.

“I’m excited how our players are playing on punt returns,” Nobles said. “Those are scoring points for us. I told our staff, right before we scored (on Lemons return), this is awesome, I think we might actually score on this one and we did.”

In the second half, UWF scored touchdowns all six times they had the ball. Quillen scored his second touchdown on the Argos first possession of the second half with a 21 reception from Bartalo. Jay Sharp followed with a 33-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass, Swinton scored his second TD, then the last three scores were first time TDs for three players.

Troy Coughlin, a former Gulf Breeze High star and redshirt freshman, finished the Argos scoring on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter and became the first Pensacola-area player to score for UWF since Navarre’s Quentin Randolph did so in the 2019 championship game.

His score was preceded by Luis Chafino catching a 14-yard pass from No. 3 QB Michael Rich Jr. The other score was redshirt freshman Keeshaun Glanton’s 7-yard run.

“You get in a game like that, you have a fine line between not trying to drive up the score and getting guys some reps that put a lot of work in,” Nobles said. “We put our backups in the entire fourth quarter, and they scored on all three drives which is awesome to see. We’ve had true freshman on the offensive line that did good. Great job by our running backs to make the most of their carries.”

Defensively, it was a compete dominating performance. The Argos held Erskine to 0.3 yards per-play, had 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss yards.

Freshman lineman Lorenzo Payne led the way with six tackles, including 3.5 for loss yards and was in on two sacks. His high school teammate from Orlando, Kevin Roberts also saw plenty of playing time and had three stops.

It was all part of a defensive effort where more than 25 players had a least one tackle.

“They played phenomenal,” Nobles said. “We’ve had some injuries with guys missing time, especially on the defensive line. We had two true freshmen on the defensive line start tonight that we recruited in February. They were high school teammates, Lorenzo Payne and Kevin Roberts, starting college games together. We know we have a couple challenging games coming up, but if our defense is playing well, we have a shot to win a game.The defensive line plays with relentless effort. All the coaches do well on the defensive side of the ball, we’re really playing well in all three layers of the defense right now.”

