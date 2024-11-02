New Credit Union Location Planned On Nine Mile Road At Milestone

A new credit union has been proposed for Nine Mile Road at Milestone.

The Champions First Credit Union project includes the construction of a 4,208-sf single-story credit union/bank building with a drive-thru on two parcels on Littleton Street at Nine Mile Road, the current site of a car wash.

According to an application filed by Hamilton Engineering, most of the car wash improvements would be removed if the project is approved. The project would be located on two parcels that total just under one acre with access from Littleton Street.

A pre-application meeting on the project is set for Wednesday with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

According to their website, Champions First Credit Union currently has Pensacola location on North Pace Boulevard and Holsberry Road.