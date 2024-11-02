Farm-City: Volunteers Harvest Thanksgiving Dinner For 1,000 Needy Families (With Gallery)

Monday, students and volunteers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties worked in fields near Jay to harvest vegetables that will help feed 1,000 needy families this week for Thanksgiving.

The event at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center is part of Farm to City Week, bringing the bounty of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences farm to the needy of the city.

The students were from agricultural programs and organizations that included FFA members from local schools .

The produce will be distributed to 500 families in Escambia County and 500 more in Santa Rosa County along with a turkey or ham and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal from Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Waterfront Rescue Mission. The food will be distributed Tuesday at the Brownsville Community Center on West DeSoto Street from 9 a.m. until noon. Another distribution will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Milton Community Center at 5629 Byron Street. Both distributions first come, first served with up to two families per vehicle. No walk-ups.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.