New Convenience Store Planned For Highway 29 At Highway 97 In Molino

Plans are in the works once again for a new convenience store at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

Fikes Wholesale of Texas submitted the plans to the Escambia County Development Review Committee for a Casey’s Convenience Store.

This is associated with Casey’s, the third largest convenience store and fifth largest pizza chain in the US,” Casey’s Directo of Communications Katie Petru told Northescambia.com. She said a timetable for opening is not yet known since the project is in the very early stages.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. According to a July press release, Casey’s announced the acquisition of Files Wholesale, owner of CEFCO Convenience Stores, in an all-cash transaction for $1.145 billion for 198 stores.

Plans show the Casey’s in Molino to be 4,360 square feet with parking lot access from both Highway 29 southbound and Highway 97 north of the Crabtree Church Road intersection. The plans, which contain just one small low-quality image, appear to show six pumps in front of the store.

The Development Review Committee will hold a pre-application meeting on the project on Wednesday, November 6.

Plans were filed for a convenience store in the same location back in 2017 and 2019 by an Atmore company, but those projects were never finalized. The new store will be across Highway 97 from an existing Cumberland Farms store that is still operating under Tom Thumb branding.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.