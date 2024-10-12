Walnut Hill Heritage Festival Is Going On Today

The third annual Walnut Hill Heritage Festival is today from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School and the Walnut Hill Fire Department.

The day, sponsored by the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club, will feature 76 scheduled vendors, live music all day, food vendors, hayride, bouncy houses, arts and crafts, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, cornhole, Creek Indian Pow Wow dancers, and much more.

Admission is free.

Pictured: Scenes from the 2022 Walnut Hill Heritage Festival. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.