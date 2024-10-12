Walnut Hill Heritage Festival Is Going On Today

October 12, 2024

The third annual Walnut Hill Heritage Festival is today from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School and the Walnut Hill Fire Department.

The day, sponsored by the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club, will feature 76 scheduled vendors, live music all day, food vendors, hayride, bouncy houses, arts and crafts, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, cornhole, Creek Indian Pow Wow dancers, and much more.

Admission is free.

Pictured: Scenes from the 2022 Walnut Hill Heritage Festival. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 