UWF Football Player Charged With Sexual Assault

A University of West Florida football player has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Kyriee La”tarian Lewis-Jones, 21, is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a victim 18 or older. He’s also facing another sex offense charge for distributing a video. Details have not yet been release.

UWF Athletic Director Dave Scott said ewis-Jones has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

He is a defensive lineman from Eight Mile, Alabama, and transferred to UWF prior to this season after playing at William Penn University in Iowa. A week ago, he returned an interception for a touchdown in UWF’s win against Mississippi College