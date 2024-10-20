UWF Cruises Past Chowan for Third Straight Win

by Bill Vilona, UWF Correspondent

The scheduled mid-morning trip Saturday to the stadium with UWF’s football team was hampered by a stalled bus in the hotel parking lot.

The game itself, however, worked out much smoother for the Argos.

With impressive efficiency, No. 23-ranked UWF produced touchdowns on its first four possessions, while its defense delivered another smothering performance in a 35-6 victory against Chowan University at the Hawks’ Garrison Stadium.

The Argos (4-2), who ended September with consecutive losses, now have a chance to sweep October next Saturday at home, as they continue their push for a potential post-season position.

Minus a couple blemishes, it was a win that brought smiles. Even a team photo afterward.

“We missed two field goals, we missed a wide open touchdown on a fourth-down call that we schemed up pretty good, so that’s 13 points right there that should be on the board for us… a little frustrated about that, but I’m very proud of how our guys played,” said UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles, speaking on the post-game radio interview with Will Kennedy, voice of the Argos.

“I thought they did a good job of playing for 60 minutes the whole time,” Nobles said.

Five different players scored touchdowns, including senior Zac Offord , who produced the first touchdown of his UWF career with a nice end zone catch from quarterback Marcus Stokes on a 24-yard pass in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

What also stood out was UWF amassed 285 yards rushing, led by TJ Lane with 96 yards and a second-quarter touchdown. Jay Sharp scored on an 11-yard run to cap a nine-play drive in the second quarter.

“Those guys have been ready all week and did a good job of running the football well in practice,” Nobles said. “I’m proud of those guys. We built up a little bit of depth with Jamontez (Woods) out and Jay Sharp a little banged up, but he’s getting a lot better. So, excited about the running game and how we ran the ball (Saturday).”

The Argos defense held Chowan (2-4) to minus-4 yards rushing in the first half and just 38 yards for the game. UWF had 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception as part of a dominant defensive effort.

“That defensive line has done a phenomenal job of whoever is there, staying ready, and making plays,” Nobles said. “Those guys had relentless effort. They do a phenomenal job getting after the quarterback and making it uncomfortable for him.”

The game had some emotional attachment for Nobles. He was UWF’s quarterback in the inaugural 2016 season when the Argos lost at Chowan (35-28) in a loss that ultimately cost UWF a winning record in the first year of playing football.

That trip also included travel challenges. In Saturday’s case, the team’s equipment truck arrived on time, but the team was late arriving, and it altered a pregame warmup schedule.

“Our guys were resilient,” Nobles said. “We packed every player on one bus, had five coaches (travel separately) to get here. We didn’t get into our normal pregame routine. We did as much as we could. I’m proud of the guys for the way they handled it. They didn’t blink at all and they handled this trip well.”

The Argos scored the game’s first points in nearly a blink.

After forcing Chowan into a three-and-out to start the game, UWF took advantage of a short punt, got the ball at the Hawks 42 and scored on their third snap when Stokes hit Da’Mani Brown on a 39-yard pass in the end zone.

After Chowan answered with a field goal, UWF closed the first quarter when Corey Scott caught a 19-yard pass from Stokes. Lane’s touchdown with 5:40 left in the second quarter followed a 38-yard punt return by Virgil Lemons , after he reversed field and raced to the Chowan 11.

Stokes finished completing 10 of 22 passes for 148 yards. He also had 67 yards rushing, matching the total for redshirt freshman Keeshaun Glanton , who had his most extensive playing time this season.

In the second half, UWF offense was slowed by a fumble and failed fourth down conversions, but the defense ensured Chowan didn’t gain an edge.

The Argos travel all night from Murfreesboro, North Carolina, located near the coastal edge of the state near the Virginia line.

They will begin preparations Monday for Shorter, one of two remaining home games. UWF is now 3-1 in the Gulf South Conference, after beginning the game in third place in league standings.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Shorter University Hawks vs. UWF Argos

WHEN: Saturday (Oct. 26), 4 p.m.

WHERE: PenAir Field on UWF campus

Photo: Scott Miller/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.