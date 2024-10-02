Two Injured When Pickup Crashes Through Molino Home

Two people were injured when a pickup truck crashed through a Molino home Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Sunshine Hill Road and Molino Road. The driver of a pickup, a 54-year old Molino man and his passenger, were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

The homeowners were home at the time of the crash and were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man ran off the road and struck a ditch, causing his pickup to become airborne. Troopers are continuing their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.