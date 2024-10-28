Traffic Alerts: What To Expect This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Road Closure for Pensacola Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – Motorists will encounter a temporary road closure on Bayfront Parkway from 9th Avenue to Jefferson Street Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Pensacola making strides against breast cancer walk.

The week of Sunday, Oct. 27, drivers may encounter outside lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work. U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing from south of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Scenic Highway, between south of I-10 and south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 31, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform drainage improvements. During the closures, traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic flaggers directing drivers through the work zone.

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers may encounter traffic disruptions, Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 31, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., while crews perform concrete work at the following locations: U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures near North Tarragona Street.

Gregory Square westbound outside lane closures near North Tarragona Street.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – The week of Sunday, Oct. 27, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, between Cervantes Street and Brent Lane, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers may encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Monday, Oct. 28, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. These closures are required as crews construct a temporary traffic shift.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers will encounter a lane shift to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through late 2024. The speed limit is reduced to 25 mph, and signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

