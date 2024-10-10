Tonight: Highway 29 Reduced To One Lane In Century

North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in Century will be reduced to one lane Thursday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said repairs will be made to a manhole between Rudolph Street and Green Street beginning at t 8 p.m. and lasting approximately four hours.

The closure is in the current Highway construction zone where traffic is already reduced to two lanes. During the lane closure, north and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

File image.