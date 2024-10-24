Today Is The Last Day To Request Vote-By-Mail Ballot

October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, is the deadline to for Escambia County, Florida, voters to request a vote-by-ballot for the general election.

Due to a change in Florida law, all vote-by-mail requests were cleared December 31, 2022, and you must renew your vote-by-mail request each election cycle. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered to see if you have a vote-by-mail request on file or to check your registration status. To request a vote-by-mail ballot, click here.

Any vote-by-mail request for the general election received since January 1, 2023, is current through the November 5, 2024, for the general election. Only then, by Florida Statute, does the vote-by-mail request expire and a voter must renew the request. You can check your vote-by-mail status, along with your registration and polling location information at EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered.

Early voting opened on October 21 and will continue through November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 10 area locations.

