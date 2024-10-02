Tate Volleyball Hosting Dig Pink Event Today To Support Breast Cancer Research

Tate High School Volleyball will host a Dig Pink event today to support the Side-Out Foundation.

The Side-Out dedicates the majority of donations to their own metastatic breast cancer research. In addition to research, Side-Out allocates a portion of their funds to high-quality support services for cancer patients and their families, as well as college scholarships for students.

The Tate Agies will host the Pace Patriots with the freshmen beginning at 4:30, junior varsity at 5:30, and the varsity at 6:30. Pork sandwiches will be available, and there will be a basket giveaway prior to the senior match.