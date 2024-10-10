Tate High Wins Boys Golf Meet with Strong Individual Performances

October 10, 2024

The Tate High Aggies dominated the boys’ varsity golf match held at Perdido Bay Golf Club on Tuesday, taking first place with a team score of 146 (+2), beating out Washington, West Florida, and Escambia.

Leading the charge for Tate was sophomore Baylor Touchstone, who fired a 32 (-4), the lowest individual score of the day. Sophomore Ben Robinson shot an even-par 36 to place second among Tate’s golfers, while freshman Jacob Drysdale followed closely with a 38 (+2).

Parker Hassell, a junior, carded a 40 (+4), with junior Landon Ray contributing a 44 (+8), and Nolan Satterwhite, also a junior, posting a 45 (+9) to round out the Aggies’ strong team effort.

Washington (Pensacola) placed second in the team standings with a score of 179 (+35), while West Florida and Escambia both finished at 213 (+69).

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 