Tate High Wins Boys Golf Meet with Strong Individual Performances

The Tate High Aggies dominated the boys’ varsity golf match held at Perdido Bay Golf Club on Tuesday, taking first place with a team score of 146 (+2), beating out Washington, West Florida, and Escambia.

Leading the charge for Tate was sophomore Baylor Touchstone, who fired a 32 (-4), the lowest individual score of the day. Sophomore Ben Robinson shot an even-par 36 to place second among Tate’s golfers, while freshman Jacob Drysdale followed closely with a 38 (+2).

Parker Hassell, a junior, carded a 40 (+4), with junior Landon Ray contributing a 44 (+8), and Nolan Satterwhite, also a junior, posting a 45 (+9) to round out the Aggies’ strong team effort.

Washington (Pensacola) placed second in the team standings with a score of 179 (+35), while West Florida and Escambia both finished at 213 (+69).

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.