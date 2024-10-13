Tate High School FCA Hosts Fields Of Faith (With Gallery)

Tate High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted Fields of Faith recently on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium.

The community came together to worship with a student-led band consisting of members from the Aggie Mountain Bike Team and the Hillcrest Baptist Church Student Band. Tate students Blakely Campbell, Faith Etheridge, and Taylor Dyer provided the welcome, shared scripture and opened the evening with prayer.

For more photo, click here.

Guest speaker Mike Valarezo spoke about repentance, salvation and boldly sharing our testimony with others. Karl King mathematically demonstrated how reading the Bible for 14 minutes a day is 1% of 24 hours. Attendees were challenged to give the Lord a minimum of 1% of each day.

Fields of Faith is an interdenominational national event where thousands gather on over 500 athletic fields across the country to share their faith. It is a national student-led initiative where students meet and organizing the event. Students invite their peers, teammates, families and the local community to meet on the school’s athletic field to worship, pray, be challenged to read the Bible, and follow Jesus Christ.

Tate High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes is sponsored by Christy King, Karl King and Heather Maxwell.

The Northview High School FCA will host a similar Fields of Faith event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.