Tate Girls Golf Wins Match Against Navarre, WFHS
October 1, 2024
The Tate High School girls golf team won their match last week against West Florida and Navarre.
The Aggies posted a team score of 195, a head of the Navarre Raiders (196) and West Florida (204).
Three Aggies occupied the top five spots on the individual leaderboard.
Talia Smith, a senior, leads the way with a score of 44 in third place.
Other top Tate players
5. - Kara Wine (SR): 47
6. – Jordan Smith (SR): 51
7. – Kinzlee Biggs (JR): 53
7. – Alessia Lloyd (SO): 53
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
