Tate Girls Golf Wins Match Against Navarre, WFHS

The Tate High School girls golf team won their match last week against West Florida and Navarre.

The Aggies posted a team score of 195, a head of the Navarre Raiders (196) and West Florida (204).

Three Aggies occupied the top five spots on the individual leaderboard.

Talia Smith, a senior, leads the way with a score of 44 in third place.

Other top Tate players

5. - Kara Wine (SR): 47

6. – Jordan Smith (SR): 51

7. – Kinzlee Biggs (JR): 53

7. – Alessia Lloyd (SO): 53

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.