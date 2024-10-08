Tate Earns Big Road Win Over Northview (With Photo Gallery)

October 8, 2024

The Tate Aggies earned a big road win Monday over the Northview Chiefs in three sets.

The Aggies won in Bratt by score of 25-0, 25-10, 25-14.

Tate’s Bailie Merrit led the Aggies on a 25-point serving run, leading the team to their 25-0 first set win.

Up next, the Aggies will hst West Florida at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before rounding out their season with senior night on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Northview’s regular season ends Thursday as they host W.S. Neal of East Brewton at 6 p.m.

