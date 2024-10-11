Tate Celebrates Senior Night Sweep Of Pine Forest

The Tate Aggies celebrated a senior night sweep Thursday night with a 3-0 win over the Pine Forest Eagles.

Tate beat Pine Forest three straight sets 25-8, 25-11, 25-11.

Tate finished their regular season at 14-9, while Pine Forest ended at 0-10.

For more photos, click here.

Before the game, the Aggies honored senior players Carlyn Henley, Olivia Johnson, Kady Austin, Natalie George, and McKenna Hughes.

In 6A District 1, the No. 5 Tate Aggies will travel to No 4 Pace at 6 p.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Tuesday at No 1. Gulf Breeze. In other Monday pairings, No 7 Milton will be at No. 2 Niceville and No 6. Crestview will be at No 3 Navarre with the winners facing off in the semis on Tuesday.

