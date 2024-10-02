Sunny, Upper 80s Today

October 2, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

