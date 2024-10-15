Sunny, Upper 70s Today; Low Tonight In The Upper 40s

October 15, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

