Sunny, Upper 70s Today; Low Tonight In The Upper 40s
October 15, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
