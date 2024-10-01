Sunny, Mid To Upper 80s For Tuesday And Wednesday

October 1, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Thursday: A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.

