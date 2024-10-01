Sunny, Mid To Upper 80s For Tuesday And Wednesday
October 1, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Thursday: A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.
Comments