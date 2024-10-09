Sheriff’s Office: Woman ‘Bit A Large Chunk’ Off Cellmate’s Eyebrow

An Escambia County Jail inmate has been accused of biting off a “large chuck” of another inmate’s eyebrow, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO said the victim has been in a cell with the suspect, 27-year old Asia Simone Harvey of Orlando, for three days.

“Those three days proved difficult for the victim as Harvey began acting irrationally,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Ultimately, Harvey began throwing toilet water at the victim, grabbing her by the hair, and punching her. Harvey then jumped on top of the victim, bit her in the arm, and then bit a large chunk of her eyebrow off.”

Corrections officers were able to pull Harvey off the victim, who has not been identified.

Harvey was charged with felony aggravated battery. She was already been held on a charge of misdemeanor battery for an unrepeated incident. She remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $10,000.