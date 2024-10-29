Reminder: School Choice Expo This Evening

Escambia County Public Schools will host their annual School Choice Expo on Tuesday, October 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Washington High School.

Representatives from ECPS career academies and choice schools will be on hand to greet guests and answer questions about their programs. Tables for career academy displays will be set up inside the Washington gym and cafeteria. Local vendors will provide items for gift bags for attendees.

The expo typically welcomes over 1,000 guests.

“The school district is excited to once again be offering our School Choice Expo to the community,” stated Coordinator of Enrollment Services Chris McFarland. “This is a great opportunity for our students to experience all of the awesome programs and school choice transfer options available to our students in one venue.”

The School Choice Expo coincides with the middle and high school open enrollment period, which is from October 28 until December 6, 2024. The open enrollment period for elementary schools will be January 27 – March 7, 2025.

For questions about open enrollment, contact Chris McFarland, coordinator of enrollment services at (850)469-5580. For questions about career academies, contact Steven Harrell, director of Workforce Education, at (850)469-5357. Families are encouraged to apply while attending the School Choice Expo; technology to apply will be made available on site.